Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Post-smog, Punjab schools start on regular timings from today

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

LAHORE: With the smog having subsided to a great extent in the province, regular timings have been restored for both private and government schools that will resume classes from 8:15am from today (Wednesday).

Earlier in November, the Punjab School Education Department ordered the school timings be pushed, with classes starting from 9am instead of 8am but ending at the same time: 2:30pm.

Low visibility, health hazard as smog chokes Lahore

Visibility drops to 200-300m on motorway as thick smog envelopes central Punjab

The step was taken in view of the intense smog that blanketed Punjab as it had reduced visibility to an extent that commuting had become difficult for citizens.

During the days that the smog persisted, many accidents occurred on the main roads of Punjab vehicles collided with each other – in most instances, there were multiple ones bumping into each other.

The low level of visibility had forced authorities concerned to close sections of the motorway early in the morning almost every day. The routes that would be closed included the ones from Babu Sabu Interchange to Kot Momin, Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Faisalabad to Gojra.

Accidents continue, flight operations suspended due to smog in Punjab

One killed as six vehicles crash into each other near Pindi Bhattian

The issue was also by taken up by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, who had ordered the environment secretary to inform the court about steps being taken to control the smog.

The chief justice had also asked the secretary of an action plan regarding tree plantation. He observed that hundreds of trees had been cut in Lahore due to urban development, which resulted in a rise in pollution level.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Updated 8 hours ago
Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

 Updated 8 hours ago
After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

Updated 7 hours ago
Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

 Updated 10 hours ago
Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

 Updated 10 hours ago
Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM