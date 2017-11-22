Post-smog, Punjab schools start on regular timings from today

LAHORE: With the smog having subsided to a great extent in the province, regular timings have been restored for both private and government schools that will resume classes from 8:15am from today (Wednesday).



Earlier in November, the Punjab School Education Department ordered the school timings be pushed, with classes starting from 9am instead of 8am but ending at the same time: 2:30pm.

The step was taken in view of the intense smog that blanketed Punjab as it had reduced visibility to an extent that commuting had become difficult for citizens.

During the days that the smog persisted, many accidents occurred on the main roads of Punjab vehicles collided with each other – in most instances, there were multiple ones bumping into each other.

The low level of visibility had forced authorities concerned to close sections of the motorway early in the morning almost every day. The routes that would be closed included the ones from Babu Sabu Interchange to Kot Momin, Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Faisalabad to Gojra.

The issue was also by taken up by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, who had ordered the environment secretary to inform the court about steps being taken to control the smog.

The chief justice had also asked the secretary of an action plan regarding tree plantation. He observed that hundreds of trees had been cut in Lahore due to urban development, which resulted in a rise in pollution level.