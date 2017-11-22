Nelly, Cheb Khaled to perform at male-only concert in Saudi Arabia

Women took to Instagram and Twitter to express their disapproval calling it “stupid” to hold a male-only concert

Well-know American rapper Nelly is all set to perform at a concert next month along with Algerian singer Cheb Khaled in Jeddah.

Though it may be positive news for some as concerts and musical events are rare in the kingdom, the country’s women residents are not happy as it is going to be a male-only concert.

Some people also complained about inviting a man accused of sexual assault in the country. Nelly was arrested in October in Washington, after a woman accused him of raping her on his tour bus.

In May another American, country music singer Toby Keith held a concert, again male-only, in Riyadh.