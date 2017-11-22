Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
Web Desk

Nelly, Cheb Khaled to perform at male-only concert in Saudi Arabia

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

Women took to Instagram and Twitter to express their disapproval calling it “stupid” to hold a male-only concert

Well-know American rapper Nelly is all set to perform at a concert next month along with Algerian singer Cheb Khaled in Jeddah.

Though it may be positive news for some as concerts and musical events are rare in the kingdom, the country’s women residents are not happy as it is going to be a male-only concert.

Women took to Instagram and Twitter to express their disapproval calling it “stupid” to hold a male-only concert, US media reported.

Some people also complained about inviting a man accused of sexual assault in the country. Nelly was arrested in October in Washington, after a woman accused him of raping her on his tour bus.

In May another American, country music singer Toby Keith held a concert, again male-only, in Riyadh.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Faryal pokes fun at husband after he squeals trying to grab a snake

Faryal pokes fun at husband after he squeals trying to grab a snake

 Updated 7 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Rishi Kapoor insulting woman on social media

Twitter reacts to Rishi Kapoor insulting woman on social media

Updated 9 hours ago
Shaniera Akram totally loves Pakistani food

Shaniera Akram totally loves Pakistani food

 Updated 15 hours ago
Shah Rukh, Amir lend support to Deepika over Padmavati row

Shah Rukh, Amir lend support to Deepika over Padmavati row

 Updated 18 hours ago
Kendall Jenner ousts Gisele Bundchen as world's top-earning model

Kendall Jenner ousts Gisele Bundchen as world's top-earning model

 Updated yesterday
Salman Khan sings, fans can't stop swooning over it

Salman Khan sings, fans can't stop swooning over it

Updated yesterday
Peace, love and backlash: that’s the beauty of a selfie

Peace, love and backlash: that’s the beauty of a selfie

 Updated yesterday
US charges Iranian over ‘Game of Thrones' HBO hack

US charges Iranian over ‘Game of Thrones' HBO hack

 Updated yesterday
Adamant paparazzi make Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cry at charity event

Adamant paparazzi make Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cry at charity event

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM