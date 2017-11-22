Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
PAF chief flies training mission with Royal Air Force's No. 9 Squadron

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman who is on an official visit to the United Kingdom visited the Royal Air Force's Marham airbase on Wednesday. 

According to a handout, the Chief of Air Staff flew one of the Royal Air Force Tornado fighter jets part of the famous No 9 Squadron. 

Upon his arrival at RAF Marham, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was given a detailed briefing on the historical significance of the No 9 Squadron. 

A special reason for the visit was that during a ceremony at the Pakistan Air Force Mushaf base, PAF's No 9 Squadron, also known as Griffin, was dubbed the twin of the RAF squadron of the same name. At the time RAF's chief had also taken part in a training mission on a PAF F-16 fighting falcon jet.  

ACM Sohail Aman with ACM Sir Stephen Hillier

Prior to ACM Sohail Aman's visit the Mahram, he met with his RAF counterpart Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier at the Ministry of Defence in London. 

During the meeting, the two chiefs discussed matters of mutual interest while ACM Aman briefed his counterpart on the PAF's prominent role in the fight against terrorism. He also laid stress on the benefits both air forces can reap through joint training missions. 

RAF Chief Sir Stephen Hillier lauded the services of the PAF in the fight against terrorism in Pakistan and its operational capabilities. 

Later ACM Aman toured the Royal College of Defence Studies where he delivered a lecture on Peace in South Asia and the security dynamics. 

ACM Aman also highlighted the benefits of including tribal people into the national discourse and towards regional peace as well the sacrifices rendered in the fight to eliminate terrorism from the country. 

The ACM also met with students and faculty of the Royal College of Defence Studies. It is important to mention that ACM Aman is also a graduate of the Royal College of Defence Studies. 

ACM Sohail Aman delivering a lecture at the Royal College of Defence Studies


