Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
REUTERS

US Navy plane crashes in Philippine Sea with 11 crew and passengers

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

The aircraft has been in operation for more than five decades and is due to be replaced by the long-range tilt-rotor Osprey aircraft-Reuters (File Photo)

TOKYO: A US Navy transport plane carrying 11 people crashed in waters southeast of Japan’s Okinawa island on Wednesday as it flew to the aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan, the US Seventh Fleet said.

“USS Ronald Reagan is conducting search and rescue operations. The cause of the crash is not yet known,” it said in a press release.

Japanese Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera told reporters the US Navy had informed him that the crash in the Philippine Sea may have been a result of engine trouble.

The propeller powered transport plane, a C-2 Greyhound, carries personnel, mail and other cargo from mainland bases to carriers operating at sea.

The aircraft has been in operation for more than five decades and is due to be replaced by the long-range tilt-rotor Osprey aircraft.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Magnitude 5.0 quake strikes southwest Turkey

Magnitude 5.0 quake strikes southwest Turkey

 Updated 3 hours ago
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains sweep through Jeddah

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains sweep through Jeddah

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ugandan tabloid editors detained over 'fake' story

Ugandan tabloid editors detained over 'fake' story

 Updated 8 hours ago
Court finds Czech ‘femme fatale’ guilty in spy scandal

Court finds Czech ‘femme fatale’ guilty in spy scandal

 Updated 9 hours ago
France calls UN Security Council meeting over Libya slavery

France calls UN Security Council meeting over Libya slavery

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pope to meet Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Pope to meet Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

 Updated 9 hours ago
WTO to hear Qatar's complaint against UAE over blockade

WTO to hear Qatar's complaint against UAE over blockade

 Updated 9 hours ago
US condemns 'ethnic cleansing' of Myanmar's Rohingya

US condemns 'ethnic cleansing' of Myanmar's Rohingya

 Updated 10 hours ago
Egypt detains 29 people who allegedly spied for Turkey

Egypt detains 29 people who allegedly spied for Turkey

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM