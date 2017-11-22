Shafqat Mahmood hits back at Nawaz for calling PTI anti-democratic

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday hit back at former premier Nawaz Sharif for terming PTI non-democratic and insinuating that it has links with dictators.

In a statement, Mahmood said that Nawaz, who is also the chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, has turned his guns towards PTI to conceal his crimes.

“This day had to come when Mian Sahib is accusing [us] of relations with dictatorship,” he said.

PML-N itself doesn't seem like a democratic party from any aspect, the PTI leader said, adding that the party has a dictatorial style of politics and Nawaz’s leadership style is elitist.

“The whole country has seen the true face of the Nawaz’s democracy,” Mahmood said.

Nawaz Sharif came down hard on PTI, the ruling party's harshest critic, and the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after attending the proceedings of the accountability court which is hearing three corruption references against him, Nawaz said, the "dictator’s black laws were rejected on the floor of the house yesterday".

He was referring to the rejection in the National Assembly on Tuesday of the Elections Amendment Bill 2017, which sought to restrict disqualified parliamentarians from heading a political party after 163 members voted against the proposed change in the legislation.

Talking about the PTI, Nawaz said there is nothing democratic about the party, adding that the PTI is not even a political party [due to its link with dictators].