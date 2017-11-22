Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
Qamar Ali

Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

KARACHI: A man, identified as Ali, committed suicide after killing his wife and daughter in Ilyas Goth area of Ibrahim Hyderi on Wednesday.

The neighbours informed that Ali and his wife, Suraiya, had separated and were planning for a divorce. The wife lived in a separate house.

Ali reached the wife’s house, banged the door and asked Suraiya to open it. After, Suraiya refused he opened fire, entered the house and shot his wife, and two daughters, identified as Ayesha and Rida. After shooting them, Ali then shot himself.

While Ali, Suraiya and Rida died on the spot, Ayesha was taken to the hospital in an injured condition.

Suraiya’s brother shared that Ali wanted Suraiya to sell the house and give him half the money but she didn’t want to.

The deceased and injured were shifted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. 

