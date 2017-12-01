This soul-stirring rendition of PTV's iconic Durood Shareef will leave you mesmerised

Photo: Patari

A soul-stirring rendition of the iconic Durood Shareef aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) in the 1980s was recently released on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Patari and Chand Tara Orchestra are behind the new devotional rendition of Durood Shareef.

Babar Sheikh has produced and directed the recital by Sherry Raza of Chand Tara Orchestra.

In a press release, Patari says the rendition "is a beautiful reminder to the people of Pakistan, who are living through troubled times, that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was, is and will always be a blessing, not only for the Muslim Ummah but for all of humanity."



"In every age and time, his message of love and peace stands victorious over hatred and bigotry," the statement adds further.

The intricacy of the latest release is clearly noticeable. The beautifully done video revolves around the calligraphy of Kashif Khan.

The vocal orchestra comprises men, women, and children.

It includes four lines of a Na’at from Wali-ud-din's book Sareer-e-Khama, paying homage and salutations to Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Chand Tara Orchestra is a group of musicians comprising of renowned guitarist Omran Shafique, singer Sherry Raza, and bassist Babar Sheikh.