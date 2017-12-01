Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 01 2017
AFP

Worshippers pack Egyptian mosque week after massacre

Friday Dec 01, 2017

View of the Rawda mosque, roughly 40 kilometres west of the North Sinai capital of El-Arish, after a gun and bombing attack, on November 24, 2017. Photo: AFP 

CAIRO: Dozens of Muslims, including religious and army leaders, packed an Egyptian mosque for Friday prayers a week after gunmen massacred more than 300 people in the house of worship.

The mosque in Rawda village in North Sinai had been cleaned and renovated following the massacre by suspected Daesh gunmen in time for the weekly Friday prayer.

The head of Egypt's Second Field Army Khaled Mogawer, which is fighting Daesh in Sinai, could be seen in live footage aired on state television, sitting between the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed al-Tayeb and the country's mufti Shawqi Allam.

The cleric who gave the prayer sermon tried to console the relatives of the victims, saying the dead were now in paradise, while condemning the attackers as the "brothers of devils".

"God wanted to take martyrs from you. Why, because God loves you," said the preacher Abdel Fattal al-Awari.

He recounted a saying by the Muslim Prophet Mohamed (PBUH) who, when asked whom God tests the most, responded: "The prophets, followed by the most exemplary."

Worshippers could be seen spilling out of the mosque into its plaza.

Tayeb later gave a speech in which he described the attackers as "cowardly cancer".

The Daesh group in Egypt had killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers in attacks, and since last year more than 100 Christians in church bombings and shootings.

They had warned the mosque, which is associated with Sufis, to stop holding mystical rites.

Witnesses and authorities had said the attackers were flying the Daesh banner, but the group has yet to claim the massacre decried even by its supporters.

