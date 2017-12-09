Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
REUTERS

Trump senior aide Dina Powell to resign early next year: White House

US Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell arrives to attend a joint news conference with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

WASHINGTON: Dina Powell — US President Donald Trump’s Deputy National Security Adviser for strategy — plans to resign early next year but will continue to have a role in Middle East diplomacy, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Powell — a key player in US diplomatic efforts in the Middle East — had always planned to stay one year at the Trump White House and then return to her home in New York.

Powell could be one of several administration officials to leave at the one-year mark of Trump’s presidency.

Speculation has centred on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — who officials say could be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo — and top economic adviser Gary Cohn may possibly leave also.

Powell’s replacement is likely to be Nadia Schadlow — a National Security Council aide who has been working with Powell on a new US national security strategy expected to be released in the next couple of weeks, a senior administration official said.

Powell has been one of Trump’s inner circle and a key aide to National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. She engaged in diplomacy throughout the Middle East with Jared Kushner — Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law.

“Dina has done a great job for the administration and has been a valued member of the Israeli-Palestinian peace team. She will continue to play a key role in our peace efforts and we will share more details on that in the future,” Kushner said in a statement.

Trump’s move to have the United States officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has been denounced across much of the Arab world.

His team is working on a framework for a potential Israeli-Palestinian peace deal that aides say could be released early next year.

