Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files

GAZA: The United States cannot broker the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday, in response to President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.



”We reject the American decision over Jerusalem.

"With this position the United States has become no longer qualified to sponsor the peace process,” Abbas said in a statement.

He did not, however, elaborate his comment further.