Saturday Dec 09 2017
Sohail Imran

Pakistan's female powerlifters bag gold in international competition

Sohail Imran

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

Pakistan’s powerlifter Saniha Ghafoor secured four gold medals in the 57-kilogramme category during the Oceania Pacific Powerlifting Championship. Photo: Geo News screen grab
SINGAPORE: Pakistani female powerlifters Saniha Ghafoor and Twinkle Sohail cleaned sweeped their respective categories during the Oceania Pacific Powerlifting Championship Saturday morning.

Saniha won four medals in the 57kg category for squat, bench press, deadlift, and total weight. 

Pakistani female powerlifter lifts expectations

She has also won a Silver medal for Pakistan in an international powerlifting competition

The powerlifter lifted an aggregate weight of 280kg; 115kg during squat, 55kg during bench press, 110kg during deadlift.

On the other hand, Twinkle Sohail secured four gold medals in the 72kg category. 

The event is being held in Park Avenue Convention Centre in Singapore.

Other Pakistani powerlifters competing in the event include Sybil Sohail (47kg), Rabbia Razzaq (84kg), Muhammad Ahmad Khan (105kg), Syed Nadeem Hashmi (105kg), Mahmood Heera (120kg) and manager Mohammad Rashed Mallik.

The Oceania Pacific Powerlifting Championship is being held in Singapore till December 10 (Sunday). The event started on December 7. 

In 2015, Twinkle Sohail won a gold medal in the Asian Bench-Press Powerlifting Championship, which was held in Muscat, Oman.

