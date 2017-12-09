Dengue has claimed 69 lives in KP so far: WHO

Dengue outbreak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has claimed 69 lives so far, according to a report by World Health Organization. Photo: file

KARACHI: Dengue outbreak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has claimed 69 lives so far, according to a report by World Health Organization.



Pakistan, which is endemic to dengue since 1994, has faced a number of repeated outbreaks in different provinces; however, the virus peaked during July to November this year.

“This year an outbreak was reported from the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 69 deaths reported from this outbreak so far,” states the WHO's Weekly Epidemiological Monitor, adding that the reason behind the deaths is unclear.

”Most of the deaths were reported to have complications like fluid overload (50%) and delayed blood transfusion (60%),” says report.

A total of 24,807 laboratory confirmed cases with 69 associated deaths were so far reported from the currently on-going outbreak of DF in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to WHO.

Photo: courtesy WHO's Weekly Epidemiological Monitor

However, the report points that some problems were also caused by “over admission” of patients as patients with mild cases were also admitted. “Sometimes such situation may lead to deaths if treatment is not standardized for more severe cases,” states report.

About 10% of dengue patients suffer from massive bleeding and these cases need to be treated with timely fluid replacement, the report added. “Fluid overload or delay in blood transfusion in the event of prolonged blood loss may lead to multiple organ failures and will obviously have poor prognosis or clinical outcome.”

The report advised that the health authorities should employ proper case management triaging, hold regular capacity-building for doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel and encourage community education and participation.

“A well-managed front-line response not only reduces the number of unnecessary hospital admissions but also saves the lives of dengue patients,” report adds.