WHO chief says 'work not over' after hantavirus evacuation

A test tube labelled "Hantavirus positive" is held in this illustration taken May 7, 2026.— Reuters/File

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday "our work is not over" to contain hantavirus after evacuations from a cruise ship hit by a deadly outbreak of the illness.

The fate of the MV Hondius has sparked international alarm after three passengers died in an outbreak of the rare virus, for which no vaccines or specific treatments exist.

Yet health officials have stressed that the global public health risk is low and rejected comparisons to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There is no sign that we are seeing the start of a larger outbreak," Tedros told a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid after overseeing the evacuation in Spain's Canary Islands.

"But of course, the situation could change, and given the long incubation period of the virus, it’s possible we might see more cases in the coming weeks," Tedros said of the Andes variant, which is transmissible between humans.

Among living patients, all of whom are passengers or crew of the ship, seven cases have been confirmed and an eighth is listed as "probable", according to an AFP tally of official figures.

The affected nationalities include the United States, Britain, France, Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

More than 120 passengers and crew on the MV Hondius were flown out from Spain’s Canary Islands on Sunday and Monday, and countries have adopted different health measures for their returning evacuees.

Most have followed the WHO’s guidelines, which include a 42-day quarantine and constant monitoring of high-risk contacts because the incubation period can take six weeks.

'Follow the advice'

Tedros said he hoped countries would "follow the advice and recommendations we are making," acknowledging that nations were free to decide their own health protocols.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu called on Tuesday for "closer coordination" on health protocols within the European Union.

The MV Hondius presented diplomatic challenges as different countries negotiated over who would receive it and treat its passengers.

Cape Verde refused to receive the ship, which remained anchored offshore the capital Praia as three people were evacuated to Europe by air last week.

Spain allowed the vessel to anchor off the Canary Islands for the evacuation of passengers and crew on Sunday and Monday, but the Atlantic archipelago’s regional government fiercely opposed the measure.

Defending his government’s policy, Sanchez said the "world does not need more selfishness or more fear. What it needs are countries that show solidarity and want to step forward."

The MV Hondius left the island of Tenerife with a skeleton crew on Monday and will be disinfected upon arrival in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Hantavirus spreads from the urine, faeces and saliva of infected rodents and is endemic in Argentina, where the MV Hondius set sail on April 1 for a cruise across the Atlantic Ocean to Cape Verde.