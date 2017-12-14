Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Dec 14 2017
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC reserves decision on NAB's plea against Capt (retd) Safdar's bail

By
Awais Yousafzai

Thursday Dec 14, 2017

Capt (retd) Safdar at the IHC earlier today. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its decision on National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s plea seeking the dismissal of bail granted to MNA Capt (retd) Safdar in a corruption case.  

Safdar is the son-in-law of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and faces a corruption reference in the accountability court alongside Nawaz. 

NAB arrests Captain (retd) Safdar from Islamabad airport

Maryam Nawaz leaves the airport premises alone, Safdar whisked to NAB headquarters in Islamabad

Safdar appeared in court around 11am today after being summoned by the divisional bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.  

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor presented arguments favouring the cancellation of Safdar's bail. 

Meanwhile, during the hearing, the court came down hard on Safdar for using his mobile phone. The lawmaker's phone was confiscated and returned only after he apologise following the hearing. 

In the previous hearing, NAB had contended that the accountability court did not have the authority to release Safdar on bail, and pleaded that the court's order rejecting their request to send him to Adiala Jail be rescinded.

On November 3, NAB challenged the accountability court's order granting bail to Safdar in the Avenfield properties case.

NAB petitions IHC against Capt (retd) Safdar's bail in corruption case

Safdar was granted bail after accountability court had issued non-bailable warrants for his arrest in Avenfield properties case

Safdar was taken into custody by NAB officials after he and his wife Maryam arrived in Islamabad from London to attend the corruption hearing against them on October 9.

The court had issued non-bailable warrants against him after he had been a no-show in the previous three hearings of the case, filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

On October 9, the court approved Maryam and Safdar's bail and ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs5 million each.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Good journalism in humanitarian reporting celebrated at CEJ-IBA

Good journalism in humanitarian reporting celebrated at CEJ-IBA

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Proud all allegations of financial wrongdoing thrown out: Jahangir Tareen

Proud all allegations of financial wrongdoing thrown out: Jahangir Tareen

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Historic day in political career, Shehbaz Sharif on Hudaibiya SC verdict

Historic day in political career, Shehbaz Sharif on Hudaibiya SC verdict

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran Khan thankful after being cleared in ‘fake case’

Imran Khan thankful after being cleared in ‘fake case’

Updated 3 hours ago
Jahangir Tareen sacrificed to save Imran, PTI: Daniyal Aziz

Jahangir Tareen sacrificed to save Imran, PTI: Daniyal Aziz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran directed Tareen to continue duties as PTI General Secretary: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran directed Tareen to continue duties as PTI General Secretary: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated an hour ago
ATM out of order, Bilawal tweets after Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification

ATM out of order, Bilawal tweets after Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB deliberately failed to make its case before SC, says PTI's Fawad Chaudhry

NAB deliberately failed to make its case before SC, says PTI's Fawad Chaudhry

Updated 6 hours ago
SC decision on Hudaibiya case appeal protects courts’ dignity: Talal

SC decision on Hudaibiya case appeal protects courts’ dignity: Talal

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM