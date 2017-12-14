Main suspect identified in Sea View killing case

The prime suspect in the Sea View killing case, Khawar Burney. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The suspects involved in the murder of a young man during a road rage incident near Karachi's Sea View beach were presented before the court of judicial magistrate (south) today.



Zafir Khan, 18, was shot dead and his friend injured during a road rage incident near Karachi's Sea View beach on December 3. The suspects are in custody.

The identification parades of suspect Abdul Rehman and Khawar Burney were conducted when three prosecution witnesses pointed out each of them.

A witness informed the court that Rehman was present during the incident and broke the windows of the vehicle in which Zafir was travelling.



Moreover, the investigation officer informed the court that the weapon used in the killing also belongs to Rehman.

In the previous hearing, the judicial magistrate sent the prime suspect, Khawar Burney, to jail on judicial remand until December 18.

Authorities arrested the central character behind the shooting later that day and have so far impounded a couple of vehicles in connection with the episode.

The investigation officer pleaded the court to extend Burney's physical remand but the plea was dismissed.

The judge also ordered the submission of the charge-sheet of the case at the next hearing.

The investigation officer informed the court that the prime accused, Burney, had 11 accomplices, including a woman.

The incident

Eyewitnesses said four people were on their way on Sunday, Dec 3, in a car from Do Darya in DHA's Phase 8 when they reportedly hit a sports bike from behind and sped away.

A few moments later, their car was chased down, stopped by a double-cabin vehicle — which was escorting the injured biker — and was fired upon by people from inside.

Police said that after allegedly firing at least nine times at the car, the men in the vehicle climbed out and beat up the passengers.