Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Dec 14 2017
By
Amin Anwar

Main suspect identified in Sea View killing case

By
Amin Anwar

Thursday Dec 14, 2017

The prime suspect in the Sea View killing case, Khawar Burney. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The suspects involved in the murder of a young man during a road rage incident near Karachi's Sea View beach were presented before the court of judicial magistrate (south) today.

Zafir Khan, 18, was shot dead and his friend injured during a road rage incident near Karachi's Sea View beach on December 3. The suspects are in custody. 

The identification parades of suspect Abdul Rehman and Khawar Burney were conducted when three prosecution witnesses pointed out each of them. 

A witness informed the court that Rehman was present during the incident and broke the windows of the vehicle in which Zafir was travelling. 

Moreover, the investigation officer informed the court that the weapon used in the killing also belongs to Rehman. 

Prime suspect in Sea View killing case sent to jail on judicial remand

Judicial magistrate (South) dismissed police's plea to extend physical custody; ordered submission of charge-sheet on Dec 18

In the previous hearing, the judicial magistrate sent the prime suspect, Khawar Burney, to jail on judicial remand until December 18.

Authorities arrested the central character behind the shooting later that day and have so far impounded a couple of vehicles in connection with the episode.

The investigation officer pleaded the court to extend Burney's physical remand but the plea was dismissed. 

The judge also ordered the submission of the charge-sheet of the case at the next hearing. 

The investigation officer informed the court that the prime accused, Burney, had 11 accomplices, including a woman.

The incident

Eyewitnesses said four people were on their way on Sunday, Dec 3, in a car from Do Darya in DHA's Phase 8 when they reportedly hit a sports bike from behind and sped away.

A few moments later, their car was chased down, stopped by a double-cabin vehicle — which was escorting the injured biker — and was fired upon by people from inside.

Police said that after allegedly firing at least nine times at the car, the men in the vehicle climbed out and beat up the passengers.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Good journalism in humanitarian reporting celebrated at CEJ-IBA

Good journalism in humanitarian reporting celebrated at CEJ-IBA

 Updated 51 minutes ago
Proud all allegations of financial wrongdoing thrown out: Jahangir Tareen

Proud all allegations of financial wrongdoing thrown out: Jahangir Tareen

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Historic day in political career, Shehbaz Sharif on Hudaibiya SC verdict

Historic day in political career, Shehbaz Sharif on Hudaibiya SC verdict

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Imran Khan thankful after being cleared in ‘fake case’

Imran Khan thankful after being cleared in ‘fake case’

Updated 3 hours ago
Jahangir Tareen sacrificed to save Imran, PTI: Daniyal Aziz

Jahangir Tareen sacrificed to save Imran, PTI: Daniyal Aziz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran directed Tareen to continue duties as PTI General Secretary: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran directed Tareen to continue duties as PTI General Secretary: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated an hour ago
ATM out of order, Bilawal tweets after Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification

ATM out of order, Bilawal tweets after Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB deliberately failed to make its case before SC, says PTI's Fawad Chaudhry

NAB deliberately failed to make its case before SC, says PTI's Fawad Chaudhry

Updated 6 hours ago
SC decision on Hudaibiya case appeal protects courts’ dignity: Talal

SC decision on Hudaibiya case appeal protects courts’ dignity: Talal

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM