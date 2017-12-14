Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Dec 14 2017
By
REUTERS

EU Commission to move against Poland next week over rule of law: Polish PM

By
REUTERS

Thursday Dec 14, 2017

Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reacts after receiving his nomination from President Andrzej Duda (not pictured) during a government swearing-in ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, December 11, 2017/ Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Commission will open next week a procedure against Poland that could lead to suspending Poland’s voting rights in the European Union over concerns that Warsaw is not respecting the rule of law, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

The process, called in EU jargon the “article 7 procedure” from the name of the article in the EU treaty that says that all EU countries must respect the common values of the EU, including the rule of law, is to start on Wednesday.

“If a process has started and, as far as I understand, the decision has already been made that next Wednesday the European Commission plans to start article 7.1, then it will most likely be triggered,” Morawiecki told reporters.

“From the start of such an unfair procedure for us, until it ends, we will certainly talk to our partners,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

UN chief presses for release of arrested Reuters journalists in Myanmar

UN chief presses for release of arrested Reuters journalists in Myanmar

 Updated an hour ago
Sonia Gandhi retires as India’s Congress party chief

Sonia Gandhi retires as India’s Congress party chief

Updated 2 hours ago
Israeli PM faces new questions in graft probe

Israeli PM faces new questions in graft probe

 Updated 5 hours ago
New York woman arrested on charges of money laundering to aid Daesh

New York woman arrested on charges of money laundering to aid Daesh

 Updated 10 hours ago
Putin, Trump discuss North Korea in phone call

Putin, Trump discuss North Korea in phone call

 Updated 11 hours ago
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts

May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts

 Updated 13 hours ago
Scotland breaks from rest of UK with tax hike for higher earners

Scotland breaks from rest of UK with tax hike for higher earners

 Updated 13 hours ago
Hamas will reverse Trump's Jerusalem move, leader tells Gaza rally

Hamas will reverse Trump's Jerusalem move, leader tells Gaza rally

 Updated 15 hours ago
Three killed, including two police, in Spain shooting

Three killed, including two police, in Spain shooting

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM