world
Thursday Dec 14 2017
Hamas chief calls for fresh protests against Trump Jerusalem move

Thursday Dec 14, 2017

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya and Hamas´s leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar wave during a rally marking the 30th anniversary of the founding of the movement. -AFP
 

GAZA CITY: The head of Palestinian movement Hamas called Thursday for fresh protests across the world against US President Donald Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"We demand the Islamic world make every Friday a day of anger and revolution in every capital and city until we bring down Trump's decision," Ismail Haniya said.

"We ask churches, the Pope and our Christian brothers to devote their Sunday prayers to Jerusalem," he added.

Speaking in front of tens of thousands of supporters in Hamas-run Gaza at an event to commemorate the movement's 30th anniversary, Haniya railed against Trump's December 6 announcement that he would move his country's embassy to Jerusalem and recognise the city as Israel's capital.

"We will bring down Trump´s decision once and for all," he added.

The event was attended by major Hamas figures as well as politicians from other political parties, including longtime rivals Fatah.

The two signed an October reconciliation agreement that was supposed to see Hamas hand over control in Gaza by December 1, but the deal has faltered.

Hamas seized control of Gaza from Fatah in 2007 and has fought three wars with Israel since.

It is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States and others.

Since Trump's controversial announcement last week, at least 12 rockets or mortars have been fired from Gaza towards Israel.

In response the Jewish state´s army has hit at least 10 targets in Gaza, mostly Hamas bases.

Protests in other parts of the Palestinian territories, as well as across the Arab world, have broken out since Trump´s announcement.

