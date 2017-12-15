Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Dec 15 2017
By
REUTERS

Four killed in helicopter crash in central Ontario

By
REUTERS

Friday Dec 15, 2017

File

Four people were killed on Thursday in a helicopter crash in rural central Ontario, some 250 kilometres (155 miles) from Toronto, police said.

The Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that they were responding, along with emergency services, to a crash site with four fatalities in the Addington Highlands region of the province, but did not provide further information.

A spokeswoman for the force was not immediately available for comment.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolence on the incident.



