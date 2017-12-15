Four killed in helicopter crash in central Ontario

File

Four people were killed on Thursday in a helicopter crash in rural central Ontario, some 250 kilometres (155 miles) from Toronto, police said.

The Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that they were responding, along with emergency services, to a crash site with four fatalities in the Addington Highlands region of the province, but did not provide further information.

A spokeswoman for the force was not immediately available for comment.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolence on the incident.







