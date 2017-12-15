Blaze doused at state TV offices in Peshawar

Friday Dec 15, 2017
PESHAWAR: The fire, which engulfed at the offices of the state TV in Peshawar early Friday, has been doused, firefighting officials said.
The blaze had engulfed part of the building housing state TV offices in the city's Saddar area, officials said, which gutted equipment worth millions.
"The fire broke out in the design section of the building," said Mirza Amjad Javed, general manager of Pakistan Television (PTV) Peshawar. "The cause of blaze is yet to be known."
Mirza said four fire tenders and around 30 firefighters partook in extinguishing the inferno.
Firefighting officials said the process of cooling was underway at the site.
