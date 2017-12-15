Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 15 2017
Can have Zardari, Imran seated on either side: Qadri

Friday Dec 15, 2017

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri Thursday bragged that he can have Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan seated on his either side, whenever he wished to do so.

Addressing a lawyers' convention organised by Awami Tehreek, Qadri said whenever the time came, he would unite all democratic forces in the country.

"I would have Zardari and Imran seated on either side, whenever I wished so," he told participants.

The statement comes days after the two party chiefs held separate meetings with Qadri in Lahore, and extended their support to him following the release of the Model Town inquiry report.

Alliance not possible with Zardari-led PPP: Imran Khan

PTI leader says how can I be with Zardari when my fight is against corruption

The PAT chief blames the Punjab government for the June 2014 killing of 14 people during an 'anti-encroachment operation' by the Punjab Police outside Idara Minhajul Quran in Lahore.

"Humanity was massacred on June 17, 2014," he said, while addressing the participants.

"Every individual of the society will avenge the sanctity of humanity. We have the option of protest open."

Lawyers' representatives, who addressed the convention, said that those responsible for Model Town tragedy do not deserve forgiveness.

They maintained that states cannot function in the absence of justice.

