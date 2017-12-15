Imran directed Tareen to continue duties as PTI General Secretary: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry speaking to media earlier today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that party Chairman Imran Khan has directed Jahangir Tareen to continue performing duties as Secretary General of the party.



The apex court earlier today disqualified Jahangir Tareen but ruled in favour of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan in its judgment on the disqualification case against the two party leaders.

Fawad Chaudhry was speaking to media personnel and said that the verdict saddened him.

The PTI spokesman said that the apex court should take decisions on basis of merit rather than ‘creating a balance’.

“Tareen fell victim to the effort to create proportion between things,” commented Fawad.

The PTI leader further said that the petitioner Hanif Abbasi lied to the court and the matter should be pursued.

While referring to the rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the PTI leader said that the half of the party leaders have fled to London while the rest are going to follow suit.

Tareen disqualified on technical grounds, will file review petition: PTI

Earlier speaking to media, spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said party leader Jahangir Tareen was disqualified on technical grounds in one of the three charges against him.

Addressing reporters outside the Supreme Court after the disqualification of the party’s secretary general, Chaudhry said the PTI will file a review petition against the disqualification.

"The point under which Tareen has been disqualified is a technical one. We will go for a review petition. The [Supreme Court] decision is 99% in favour of PTI and 1% against it. Overall the judgment has vindicated our stance," the PTI spokesman said.

He went on to say that Tareen had declared his property details in his sons’ accounts but had not declared them in the election papers.

“There is no competition between Imran Khan and the Panama mafia,” he remarked.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood said it was a historic day in the Supreme Court today.



In a message, PTI ally Sheikh Rasheed said Imran owes his victory in the apex court to former wife Jemima. He suggested that the PTI chief should marry Jemima [once more].

"No one can stop Imran from becoming the prime minister now," he claimed further.

Tareen gone, Imran stays

The Supreme Court on Friday disqualified PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen but ruled in favour of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan in its judgment on the disqualification case against the two party leaders.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, who headed the three-member bench hearing the case, ruled that Imran is not disqualified as a parliamentarian as the petitioner was not directly affected in the foreign funding case.

The court also ruled that the ECP will impartially investigate the foreign funding claims against the PTI chief by scrutinising accounts up till five years ago.

The judgment stated that Imran wasn't bound to declare his offshore company, declared his London flat in an amnesty scheme and that his former wife Jemima gave him the funds for buying the Bani Gala estate.

With regards to Tareen, the judgment stated that the PTI secretary general had pleaded guilty to insider trading.

Tareen cannot be termed honest and stands disqualified for life as per Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, stated the Supreme Court judgment.

Moreover, the court ruled that Tareen used suspicious terms in his statements to the court.