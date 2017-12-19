Tea seller’s son makes it to Pakistan squad for ICC U-19 World Cup

LAHORE: Son of a tea seller, Zaid Alam, has made it to Pakistan’s Under-19 team for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, and he hopes to achieve much more.



Alam Khan, the father of the young batsman, runs a small tea stall to make ends meet. Growing up, Zaid used to work alongside his father and brother at the tea stall.

Speaking about Zaid’s journey, Alam shared: “We never had any money nor did we ever think along these lines.”

Zaid's father Alam Khan. Photo: Geo news screen grab

The proud father remarked, “Allah helped my son move forward in his life.”

He also praised Zaid’s hard work and determination. “His achievement is a result of his hard work.”

Alam said that his son’s best quality is the respect he has for his teachers and mentors.

Zaid’s journey has not been easy. Quite often, he had to face severe financial issues, but he never let that deter him from pursuing his passion.

The young cricketer started playing cricket at club level and then garnered more and more attention.

“I will give my 110 percent to the team and ensure that Pakistan becomes victorious,” he told Geo News.

He added that he hopes to make his mark in the world of cricket and become part of Pakistan’s cricket team.

Title image credits: Zaid Alam's Facebook