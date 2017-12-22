Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 22 2017
AFP

Ronaldo back to training with Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

AFP

Friday Dec 22, 2017

Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) kicks the ball during a training session at Valdebebas Sport City in Madrid on December 22, 2017 on the eve of their Liga’s football match against FC Barcelona – AFP
MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo returned to full training on Friday with his Real Madrid teammates to quash fears he could miss Saturday's huge El Clasico clash with Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu.

The world player of the year received rough treatment as he scored the winner in the Club World Cup final over Brazilians Gremio last weekend, but Ronaldo had insisted he would be fit for the lunchtime visit of league leaders Barca.

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Gareth Bale attend a training session - AFP
 

Ronaldo didn't train with the rest of the Madrid squad on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday as a precaution.

Madrid will need Ronaldo in the form he has shown of late having scored five goals in his last four games as the European champions look to claw their way back into the title race.

Zinedine Zidane's men trail Barca by 11 points and are in fourth place also behind Atletico Madrid and Valencia, but they do have a game in hand on their rivals.

