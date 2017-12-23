US priest, under investigation, leaps to death from high-rise

James Csaszar. Image Courtesy: NBC Chicago

CHICAGO: A US priest under investigation for inappropriate behaviour with a minor leapt to his death from a Chicago high-rise building, according to US media reports.



James Csaszar jumped from a hotel in the Midwestern city's downtown on Wednesday but was not initially identified by police.

The Catholic Church confirmed Csaszar's suicide on Thursday.

The 44-year-old had been placed on administrative leave last month from his position at a church in Columbus, Ohio, about 300 miles southeast of Chicago.

The Diocese of Columbus said he was being investigated for "excessive and questionable text and telephone communications with a minor and potential misuse of church funds".

Law enforcement officials planned to continue their investigation, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Police told an Ohio television station that their probe was preliminary and the allegations involved a child at the church where Csaszar served, according to WBNS.

The priest was well-liked by his congregation, according to media reports.

"He was one of my favourites," Cheryl Dodson told WBNS.

"He was always there to listen to you no matter where he was on the street or what it was."