Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 23 2017
By
Qamar Ali

Man dies after pest control fumigation in Karachi superstore

By
Qamar Ali

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

KARACHI: A man died and eight others became unconscious after getting exposed to toxic fumes at a shopping centre in Karachi’s area of North Nazimabad on Friday.

Twenty-four-year-old, Yahya, the sole bread earner of his family, was exposed to a heavy stench of pest control fumigation when he along with other staffers arrived at the workplace, by evening all of the employees started to feel unwell, informed a staffer. The deceased passed away on the way to a hospital.

"He [Yahya] was vomiting and not feeling well. He passed away on the way to the government hospital," informed a relative of deceased.  

Police arrested four people including the store manager on the complaint of deceased’s uncle.

The store manager denied taking responsibly of the incident by saying that they fumigated the building between Thursday and Friday, and all routine post-fumigation measures were taken before the arrival of store staffers.

"Despite telling him to have food outside, [Yahya] had his meal in the store's warehouse," the store manager claimed. 

The family of the deceased said that rather than taking the deceased for treatment, the store owners told Yahya to go home. 

Duty officer Haideri police station, Khalid Mughal, said that a case will be filed against the suspects after proper investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz's movement for justice will work against Shehbaz: Imran

Nawaz's movement for justice will work against Shehbaz: Imran

Updated 3 hours ago
Maryam expresses anger over Tareen’s case not being sent to NAB

Maryam expresses anger over Tareen’s case not being sent to NAB

 Updated 4 hours ago
Will not let Karachi's residents get displaced: Farooq Sattar

Will not let Karachi's residents get displaced: Farooq Sattar

 Updated 6 hours ago
Will continue to serve nation: Nawaz Sharif

Will continue to serve nation: Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 7 hours ago
Malaysian passenger carrying weapons arrested from Karachi airport

Malaysian passenger carrying weapons arrested from Karachi airport

Updated 8 hours ago
Pak High Commission official injured in accident in New Delhi

Pak High Commission official injured in accident in New Delhi

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM