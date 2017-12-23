Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Dec 23 2017
By
AFP

At least 32 dead as bus plunges off bridge in India

By
AFP

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

NEW DELHI: At least 32 people were killed on Saturday when their bus swerved off a bridge and plunged 30 metres onto a riverbed in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, police said.

Local television footage showed rescue workers in waist deep water pulling bodies from the bus, which was half submerged in the river Banas some 160 kilometres from the state capital Jaipur.

"We have retrieved 32 bodies from the bus and shifted the injured to the hospital," district magistrate Kailash Chand Verma told AFP.

He said emergency workers equipped with steel cutters rushed to the scene of the accident to rescue those trapped inside the bus.

Authorities had yet to confirm the cause of the crash, but survivors said the driver lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle.

India has some of the world´s deadliest roads. More than 150,000 people are killed each year with most accidents blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

Rajasthan, known as the desert state, is popular with both international and domestic tourists drawn to its palaces and desert forts.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Bees attack Brazilian cops in sting gone wrong

Bees attack Brazilian cops in sting gone wrong

 Updated 4 hours ago
Aardvark, meerkats killed in London Zoo fire

Aardvark, meerkats killed in London Zoo fire

 Updated 4 hours ago
Turkey plans to change embassy street name in row with UAE: report

Turkey plans to change embassy street name in row with UAE: report

 Updated 4 hours ago
Second court rejects Trump bid to stop transgender military recruits

Second court rejects Trump bid to stop transgender military recruits

 Updated 4 hours ago
No military solution to Afghan conflict, Lodhi tells UN Security Council

No military solution to Afghan conflict, Lodhi tells UN Security Council

 Updated 5 hours ago
Myanmar to grant families access to two Reuters journalists after remand period expires: media

Myanmar to grant families access to two Reuters journalists after remand period expires: media

 Updated 6 hours ago
Croc kills man securing boat from storm in Philippines

Croc kills man securing boat from storm in Philippines

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'

Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Turkey's parliament approves 2018 budget

Turkey's parliament approves 2018 budget

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM