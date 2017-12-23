Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Dec 23 2017
By
AFP

Fire breaks out at London Zoo

By
AFP

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

A fire broke out at London Zoo early on Saturday morning, engulfing a cafe and shop near an animal petting area. Photo: AP
 

LONDON: A fire broke out at London Zoo early on Saturday morning, engulfing a cafe and shop near an animal petting area, although it was not immediately clear if any of the creatures were hurt.

"Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a cafe and shop at London Zoo," the London Fire Brigade said in an initial statement.

"Approximately three quarters of an adventure cafe and shop and half of the roof is currently alight.

"An animal petting area is nearby. It is not known if any animals are involved at this stage."

The alarm was raised shortly after 6:00 am (0600 GMT), and it was not until around 9:30am that the fire was brought under control.

"Crews will remain on the scene throughout the morning damping down the fire," the fire brigade said in a second statement.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The zoo, in Regent´s Park in central London, opened in 1828 and is now a leading conservation organisation as well as a major tourist attraction.

The zoo said it was "dealing with an incident on site". 

Advertisement

More From World:

Bees attack Brazilian cops in sting gone wrong

Bees attack Brazilian cops in sting gone wrong

 Updated 4 hours ago
Aardvark, meerkats killed in London Zoo fire

Aardvark, meerkats killed in London Zoo fire

 Updated 4 hours ago
Turkey plans to change embassy street name in row with UAE: report

Turkey plans to change embassy street name in row with UAE: report

 Updated 4 hours ago
Second court rejects Trump bid to stop transgender military recruits

Second court rejects Trump bid to stop transgender military recruits

 Updated 4 hours ago
No military solution to Afghan conflict, Lodhi tells UN Security Council

No military solution to Afghan conflict, Lodhi tells UN Security Council

 Updated 5 hours ago
Myanmar to grant families access to two Reuters journalists after remand period expires: media

Myanmar to grant families access to two Reuters journalists after remand period expires: media

 Updated 6 hours ago
Croc kills man securing boat from storm in Philippines

Croc kills man securing boat from storm in Philippines

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'

Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Turkey's parliament approves 2018 budget

Turkey's parliament approves 2018 budget

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM