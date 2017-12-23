Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 23 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Frustration in Afghanistan, UN reflected in US statements: Asif

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif remarked that the United States should learn from Pakistan’s experiences in the war against terrorism rather than threatening or blaming the country.

On the US’s harsh statements after the United Nations vote on Jerusalem, Asif remarked on social media that “frustrations on the diplomatic front in UN and war in Afghanistan reflected in US statements.”

'US statements can affect war against terrorism'

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor responded to US Vice President Mike Pence's statement on Friday saying that such statements by US officials can affect the war against terrorism.

Pence, during his surprise visit to Afghanistan earlier today, said; "Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our efforts in Afghanistan. The days of shelter terrorists have gone. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour terrorists."

He said President Trump has "put Pakistan on notice for providing safe haven" to the terrorists on its soil.

Following a response by the Foreign Office, the Pakistani military also responded to Pence's statement saying that allied countries do not 'put each other on notice.'

Externalizing blame should be put on notice, FO responds to Pence

A press release by Pakistan's Foreign Office states allies do not put each other on notice

"Pakistani forces took effective action against terrorists and no one has ever done what Pakistan did against terrorism," said Maj Gen Ghafoor in an interview to a private TV channel on Friday.

"Pakistan and the United States have had cordial ties; we do not need aid from the US, but mutual trust."

The Pakistani military spokesman said that Afghanistan's war was imposed on Pakistan and stressed on the need for elimination of terror dens inside Afghanistan.

"Pakistan has repeatedly urged for eliminating TTP leadership present inside Afghanistan," he said.

The Pak Army general further stressed management on the Afghan side of border between the two countries, noting that Pakistan fenced its own side.

He said the two countries should have intelligence sharing.

Commenting further on US statements, Ghafoor said the Pakistan has responded to the US allegations on Foreign Office level, adding, "Such statements can affect the war against terrorism."

