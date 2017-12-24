Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 24 2017
Zeeshan Shah

Karachi school principal killing: Husband confesses to murdering wife

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

KARACHI: The husband of the school principal, who was alleged to be shot dead by robbers in the city's Soldier Bazaar area on December 10, confessed to killing his wife, Geo News reported Sunday.

The husband, identified as Ali Hassan, confessed to the police that he had concocted the story about armed bandits shooting his wife, 41-year-old Ambreen Fatima. The police have taken three suspects into custody, including Ali, his alleged second wife Sahar Shams and her brother Balaaj.

Ambreen Fatima with her husband. Photo: Geo News screen grab

The police revealed that Ali worked as an administator in the same school Ambreen was working as the prinicipal, while Sahar was employed at a teacher there. 

Sahar and Ambreen were also friends, said police, adding that Sahar and Ali had gotten married in private.

Sahar's brother, Balaaj, had been pressurising Ali for the rukhsati of his sister after which Ali made the plan to kill his wife. 

While police were investigating Balaaj, he revealed that Ali had killed his wife. Following which, Ali was taken into custody. 

Currently, the police are investigating the level of Sahar's involvement in the murder.   

On December 10, it was reported that Ambreen Fatima, principal of a private school, was shot dead by robbers and the incident was linked to rising street crime in the city.

According to what the suspect Ali had told the police at that time, he and his wife were driving around the city and had entered Parsi Colony, a locality within the vicinity of Soldier Bazaar police station. There, two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle had intercepted them and demanded their mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

The husband had moved a little to hand over his mobile phone when the robbers opened fire on them, shooting dead his wife, he had said. 

Police had also registered a case (FIR 299/2017) against the gunmen under sections 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In another similar case some days ago, a sister had confessed to murdering her sister and staging it as a scene of robbery. 

Malir murder case: Victim's sister, fiance confess

Alveena confessed before the media that she and her fiance Mazhar killed her younger sister, Aleena

On December 11, Alveena, the sister of the teenage girl murdered in a reported robbery, confessed to the crime. Aleena, 16, was brutally murdered with a sharp-edged object during an alleged robbery incident in Saudabad, Malir.

Speaking to the media during a press conference at the Korangi SSP's office, Alveena, 18, narrated the circumstances surrounding the incident.

She accepted killing her sister along with her fiance Mazhar.

"Aleena had my [objectionable] pictures, and she didn’t delete them despite my continuous pleading and continued to blackmail me. I told Mazhar everything then. He also tried to explain things to Aleena and get her to stop but she didn’t," explained Alveena.

Police officials said earlier that Alveena injured herself to make it look like the 'robbers' had injured her over resistance.

