Serving people has always been PPP's focus: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing inauguration ceremony of NICVD satellite hospital on December 24, 2017. Photo: Geo News screen gran

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked that his party has always focused on serving the people.

"PPP has never backed away from serving people," he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases's satellite branch in Hyderabad Sunday afternoon.

"We want to show that we connect hearts, we don't break hearts." However, it is not that our hearts have been broken, he said, adding that their hearts were broken after the deaths of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.



PPP is also working with Dr Adib-ul-Rizvi to build a branch of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation in Sukkur, he shared.



Speaking about NICVD, he remarked that the hospital will provide free of cost treatment of heart diseases to those in need.

Bilawal also congratulated the entire team of NICVD on the inauguration of the hospital, adding that this is the result of team's passion, hard work and zeal to help people.

The 70-bed hospital also has a coronary care unit and cardiac emergency centre. Experts doctors from all across the country will provide free treatment to patients 24/7.

The hospital's soft opening was held a month back during which it conducted more than 100 angioplasties.