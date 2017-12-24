Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
health
Sunday Dec 24 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Serving people has always been PPP's focus: Bilawal

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing inauguration ceremony of NICVD satellite hospital on December 24, 2017. Photo: Geo News screen gran
 

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked that his party has always focused on serving the people. 

"PPP has never backed away from serving people," he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases's satellite branch in Hyderabad Sunday afternoon. 

"We want to show that we connect hearts, we don't break hearts." However, it is not that our hearts have been broken, he said, adding that their hearts were broken after the deaths of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. 

PPP is also working with Dr Adib-ul-Rizvi to build a branch of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation in Sukkur, he shared.  

Speaking about NICVD, he remarked that the hospital will provide free of cost treatment of heart diseases to those in need.

Bilawal also congratulated the entire team of NICVD on the inauguration of the hospital, adding that this is the result of team's passion, hard work and zeal to help people. 

The 70-bed hospital also has a coronary care unit and cardiac emergency centre. Experts doctors from all across the country will provide free treatment to patients 24/7. 

The hospital's soft opening was held a month back during which it conducted more than 100 angioplasties. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Health:

Common blood pressure drug tied to increased risk of skin cancer

Common blood pressure drug tied to increased risk of skin cancer

 Updated yesterday
Arab alliance claims one million cholera cases report of Yemen exaggerated

Arab alliance claims one million cholera cases report of Yemen exaggerated

 Updated 2 days ago
Vampire bat rabies bleeds Peru's Andean farmers dry

Vampire bat rabies bleeds Peru's Andean farmers dry

 Updated 3 days ago
US life expectancy fell in 2016 as opioid overdoses surged: CDC

US life expectancy fell in 2016 as opioid overdoses surged: CDC

 Updated 3 days ago
Two tomatoes a day may keep lung disease at bay: study

Two tomatoes a day may keep lung disease at bay: study

 Updated 3 days ago
Chipotle restaurant under investigation after illness scare

Chipotle restaurant under investigation after illness scare

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM