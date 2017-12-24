US Embassy rejects reports of complaints over US participation in CPEC

US Ambassador David Hale. — FILE

KARACHI: The US Embassy in Pakistan on Sunday rejected media reports quoting Ambassador David Hale as complaining about the US private sector not being included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



Reports had suggested that Ambassador Hale, at a Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) meeting on Tuesday, had complained that the US private sector was not being allowed to invest in the multi-billion dollar project.

In a statement, the US Embassy clarified that the ambassador never raised or discussed issues related to the CPEC at the meeting.

"Ambassador Hale visited the Islamabad office of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday the 19th of December, where he discussed opportunities to strengthen the trade and investment ties between the United States and Pakistan," it said.

The statement said the meeting was held at the invitation of FPCCI President Zubair Tufail.

"Contrary to reporting by some media outlets, at no point did the Ambassador raise the issue of US private sector participation in the CPEC," it clarified.

The statement added that Ambassador Hale welcomed the FPCCI’s efforts in working with the Government of Pakistan "to foster a business climate conducive to trade and foreign investment".