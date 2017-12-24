Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Dec 24 2017
By
GEO NEWS

US Embassy rejects reports of complaints over US participation in CPEC

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

US Ambassador David Hale. — FILE

KARACHI: The US Embassy in Pakistan on Sunday rejected media reports quoting Ambassador David Hale as complaining about the US private sector not being included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Reports had suggested that Ambassador Hale, at a Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) meeting on Tuesday, had complained that the US private sector was not being allowed to invest in the multi-billion dollar project.

In a statement, the US Embassy clarified that the ambassador never raised or discussed issues related to the CPEC at the meeting.

"Ambassador Hale visited the Islamabad office of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday the 19th of December, where he discussed opportunities to strengthen the trade and investment ties between the United States and Pakistan," it said.

The statement said the meeting was held at the invitation of FPCCI President Zubair Tufail.

"Contrary to reporting by some media outlets, at no point did the Ambassador raise the issue of US private sector participation in the CPEC," it clarified.

The statement added that Ambassador Hale welcomed the FPCCI’s efforts in working with the Government of Pakistan "to foster a business climate conducive to trade and foreign investment".

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Qadri to meet Imran Khan on Dec 26

Qadri to meet Imran Khan on Dec 26

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bereaved Christian community in Balochistan to celebrate Christmas with simplicity

Bereaved Christian community in Balochistan to celebrate Christmas with simplicity

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

 Updated 2 hours ago
ISPR releases song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISPR releases song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

 Updated 4 hours ago
Strong Pak-Russia ties to contribute towards regional peace, stability: PM Abbasi

Strong Pak-Russia ties to contribute towards regional peace, stability: PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Those being displaced aren’t part of land mafia: Farooq Sattar

Those being displaced aren’t part of land mafia: Farooq Sattar

 Updated 7 hours ago
PTI workers scuffle during Quaid Day ceremony in Lahore

PTI workers scuffle during Quaid Day ceremony in Lahore

 Updated 7 hours ago
Hindus of Peshawar’s Christian Colony prepare for Christmas

Hindus of Peshawar’s Christian Colony prepare for Christmas

Updated 8 hours ago
Lashkari Raisani, aides to join Balochistan National Party

Lashkari Raisani, aides to join Balochistan National Party

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM