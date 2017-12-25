Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Dec 25 2017
By
AFP

20 dead in Philippines bus crash on way to Christmas mass

By
AFP

Monday Dec 25, 2017

File photo of a jeepney bus like that which crashed

MANILA: Twenty pilgrims were killed Monday in a head-on bus collision while travelling to Christmas Day mass in the northern Philippines, police said.

A small bus taking an extended family to a dawn church service crashed into a larger bus in the town of Agoo, 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of Manila, killing 20 on board, Agoo police said.

The nine other occupants of the small bus were injured, as were 15 travelling on the bigger bus, police said.

"They were trying to catch a mass in Manaoag," police officer Vanessa Abubo told AFP, referring to a nearby town with a famous Catholic church.

The centuries-old Our Lady of Manaoag church is a popular pilgrimage site in the mainly Catholic nation, featuring an icon of the Virgin Mary which the faithful say performs miracles.

Agoo police chief Roy Villanueva told Manila radio station DZMM by telephone that the smaller vehicle had left its lane to overtake a third vehicle.

Authorities are investigating whether the driver, who Abubo said was among those killed, had fallen asleep or was under the influence, Villanueva added.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Queen Elizabeth praises husband's humor in Christmas message

Queen Elizabeth praises husband's humor in Christmas message

 Updated 2 hours ago
Six dead in suicide attack near Afghan spy agency

Six dead in suicide attack near Afghan spy agency

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Pope pleads for migrants at Christmas mass

Pope pleads for migrants at Christmas mass

 Updated 7 hours ago
Putin critic Navalny clears first hurdle in bid for Russia presidency

Putin critic Navalny clears first hurdle in bid for Russia presidency

 Updated 11 hours ago
US Treasury's Mnuchin sent gift-wrapped box of horse manure: reports

US Treasury's Mnuchin sent gift-wrapped box of horse manure: reports

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

 Updated 12 hours ago
Swiss president wants a vote to clarify country's EU position

Swiss president wants a vote to clarify country's EU position

 Updated 15 hours ago
North Korea says new UN sanctions an act of war

North Korea says new UN sanctions an act of war

 Updated 16 hours ago
Turkey wants to bring wounded from Syria´s Ghouta for treatment

Turkey wants to bring wounded from Syria´s Ghouta for treatment

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM