Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Dec 28 2017
By
AFP

Macron urges Saudi king to lift Yemen blockade

By
AFP

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Saudi Arabia´s King Salman to "lift entirely the blockade" against Yemen so that humanitarian aid can be delivered to the food-deprived state.

The comments came in a phone call between the two leaders on December 24, the French presidency said Wednesday.

A Saudi-led military coalition has since 2015 been intervening in Yemen to support its internationally recognised government against Houthi rebels backed by Iran.

Air strikes and a far-reaching blockade on Yemen´s air and sea ports have massively reduced the amount of food reaching the country, heavily critical international aid organisations say.

In early November, the coalition tightened that blockade in response to a missile fired by the Houthis that was intercepted near Riyadh airport.

Mark Lowcock — the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs — said that month unless the coalition ends a blockade of the country, Yemen will face "the largest famine the world has seen for many decades, with millions of victims".

The blockade was partially lifted three weeks later under massive international pressure, namely over the closure of Hodeida port — the key to humanitarian and commercial deliveries.

For France, there is "no military solution to the conflict in Yemen" and it is "essential that both sides return to the negotiating table", Macron told Salman, the presidency added.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Ex-soccer star 'King George' Weah wins Liberia's presidency

Ex-soccer star 'King George' Weah wins Liberia's presidency

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills leaves 14 dead, 12 wounded: Indian media

Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills leaves 14 dead, 12 wounded: Indian media

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Two Saudi princes released from detention in anti-corruption probe: source

Two Saudi princes released from detention in anti-corruption probe: source

 Updated 3 hours ago
Egyptian officer, five soldiers killed in explosion in Sinai, army says

Egyptian officer, five soldiers killed in explosion in Sinai, army says

 Updated 4 hours ago
Russia says Tokyo's deployment of US missiles a blow to relations

Russia says Tokyo's deployment of US missiles a blow to relations

 Updated 6 hours ago
US ready to partner with Pakistan to defeat terrorists seeking safe havens: Tillerson

US ready to partner with Pakistan to defeat terrorists seeking safe havens: Tillerson

 Updated 6 hours ago
Syria forces move in on rebel bastion of Idlib: monitor

Syria forces move in on rebel bastion of Idlib: monitor

 Updated 6 hours ago
Zimbabwe ex-army boss sworn in as Mugabe gets diplomat's rights

Zimbabwe ex-army boss sworn in as Mugabe gets diplomat's rights

 Updated 8 hours ago
US to fully resume visa services in Turkey: State Department

US to fully resume visa services in Turkey: State Department

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM