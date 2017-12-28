Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Thursday Dec 28 2017
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia, UAE to introduce taxes for revenue boost in 2018

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

Dubai at night 

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates plan to impose a 5 percent tax next year on most goods and services to boost revenue after oil prices collapsed three years ago.

The value-added tax (VAT) will apply to a range of items like food, clothes, electronics and petrol, as well as phone, water and electricity bills, and hotel reservations, according to an Associated Press report.

Some exemptions will apply for big-ticket costs like rent, real estate sales, certain medications, airline tickets and school tuition.

Higher education will be taxed in the UAE. Extra costs such as uniforms, books, school bus fees and lunch will also be taxed, as well as real estate brokerage costs for renters and buyers.

According to Abu Dhabi-based The National newspaper, the cost of living in the UAE is expected to rise about 2.5 percent next year because of the VAT. Salaries, meanwhile, remain the same.

Other Gulf countries are also expected to roll out their own VAT scheme in the coming years.

The decision could affect the countries’ reputation with foreign workers, many of whom have been lured by a tax-free lifestyle. Foreigners make up about a third of Saudi Arabia’s population and far outnumber locals in the UAE. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Oil prices stay near high on strong US refinery runs, China data

Oil prices stay near high on strong US refinery runs, China data

 Updated an hour ago
Watchdog slams Lufthansa over ‘algorithm’ price hikes

Watchdog slams Lufthansa over ‘algorithm’ price hikes

 Updated 11 hours ago
PM’s finance adviser aims to lower taxes and extend tax net

PM’s finance adviser aims to lower taxes and extend tax net

 Updated 17 hours ago
Kuwait says GCC to keep operating despite Qatar crisis

Kuwait says GCC to keep operating despite Qatar crisis

 Updated 21 hours ago
Wall Street edges up as tech snaps skid

Wall Street edges up as tech snaps skid

 Updated 24 hours ago
Oil falls from 2015 highs as rally falters

Oil falls from 2015 highs as rally falters

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM