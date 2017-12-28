Jahangir Tareen's son submits nomination papers for NA-154

Jahangir Tareen with son Ali Tareen. Photo: Usman Dar/Wordpress

Ali Tareen, son of disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, submitted nomination papers on Thursday to contest the by-poll on Lodhran's NA-154 constituency.

Jahangir, formerly the PTI's general secretary, lost his seat earlier this month when he was disqualified by the Supreme Court for not being 'honest' and 'truthful' as per Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

Ali, a foreign-educated businessman, entrepreneur and social worker based in Lahore and Lodhran, posted on Twitter today that becoming an MNA was never part of his plan but he made the decision following the "request" of the people of Lodhran.

Jahangir had made the announcement of his son's nomination on Wednesday during a rally in Lodhran.

According to the by-election schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Thursday (today) is the last day of filing nomination papers while a final list of candidates would be displayed on December 29.

The scrutiny of papers would be completed by January 5, 2018 while polling would be held on February 12.

Interestingly, contesting against Ali will be Ameer Baloch, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Siddique Baloch, who contested against Jahangir Tareen in the 2013 general elections.

In the May 2013 general elections, Siddique defeated Jahangir in NA-154 by a margin of 10,000 votes.



However, Siddique was disqualified in August 2015 for possessing a fake degree and Jahangir then bagged the seat after defeating Siddique, who was allowed to contest the by-poll, with a margin of around 35,000 votes.