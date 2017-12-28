Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 28 2017
REUTERS

US to fully resume visa services in Turkey: State Department

By
REUTERS

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

The State Department on Thursday said it will fully resume US visa services in Turkey after an earlier diplomatic row over local employees and US citizens who had been arrested during a state of emergency in Ankara.

The United States had stopped issuing visas in Turkey after two staff members had been detained but partially resumed issuing visas in November.

“The Department of State is confident that the security posture has improved sufficiently to allow for the full resumption of visa services in Turkey,” it said in a statement, adding that “serious concerns” remained.

At least 14 dead in fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills: Indian media

Two Saudi princes released from detention in anti-corruption probe: source

Egyptian officer, five soldiers killed in explosion in Sinai, army says

Russia says Tokyo's deployment of US missiles a blow to relations

US ready to partner with Pakistan to defeat terrorists seeking safe havens: Tillerson

Syria forces move in on rebel bastion of Idlib: monitor

