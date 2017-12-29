Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Friday Dec 29 2017
By
Web Desk

UK threatens Facebook, Twitter with sanctions in 'fake news' probe

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 29, 2017

The two companies failed to provide the necessary details in probe in Russian interference in the EU referendum-Reuters

The UK Parliament has threatened Facebook and Twitter with sanctions if the social media giants fail to provide necessary information in the probe in Russian meddling in the EU referendum, the Guardian reported.

The two companies have until January 18 to provide details regarding Russian interference and spreading of misinformation, Damian Collins, chair of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said.

The committee is investigating the matter and had previously asked Facebook and Twitter to provide detailed information regarding the Russian campaign, including details of the accounts and pages propagating fake news.

The two companies failed to provide the necessary details and instead provided in early December a copy of the information “they had provided the Electoral Commission in response to a much narrower query about advertising spend from Russia during the six weeks leading up to the vote”.

“What I didn’t expect was they would essentially completely ignore our request,” Collins said, calling their response “extraordinary”.

“They don’t believe that they have any obligation at all to initiate their own investigation into what may or may not have been happening on the site – to look at the accounts that have been identified by the American authorities and say: OK, are there other accounts that share similar characteristics that could have come from the same source? They’ve not done any of that work at all.”

Collins said that “there has to be a way of scrutinising the procedures that companies like Facebook put in place to help them identify known sources of disinformation, particularly when it’s politically motivated and coming from another country.”

“They need to be able to tell us what they can do about it. And what we need to be able to do is say to the companies: we recognise that you are best placed to monitor what is going on your own site and to get the balance right in taking action against it but also safeguarding the privacy of users.

The lawmaker said that social media giants need to be told that “if you fail to do that, if you ignore requests to act, if you fail to police the site effectively and deal with highly problematic content, then there has to be some sort of sanction against you.”

Facebook and Twitter have come under fire for doing little to address an onslaught of fake news on the platforms during the EU referendum as well as US elections. The companies have, however, repeatedly claimed to be clamping down on the trend. In May, Facebook said it will to send more potential hoax articles to third-party fact checkers and show their findings below the original post.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Apple apologises after outcry over slowed iPhones

Apple apologises after outcry over slowed iPhones

 Updated 7 hours ago
With lineup widening, Apple depends less on iPhone X

With lineup widening, Apple depends less on iPhone X

 Updated 15 hours ago
Apple, Epson face French legal pressure over planned obsolescence

Apple, Epson face French legal pressure over planned obsolescence

 Updated 22 hours ago
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia: sources

Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia: sources

 Updated yesterday
Nintendo eyes 20 mn Switch sales

Nintendo eyes 20 mn Switch sales

 Updated yesterday
SpaceX-launched Iridium satellites functioning normally

SpaceX-launched Iridium satellites functioning normally

 Updated yesterday
Russia says satellite launch failure due to programming error

Russia says satellite launch failure due to programming error

 Updated yesterday
Russia loses contact with Angolan satellite: space industry source

Russia loses contact with Angolan satellite: space industry source

 Updated 2 days ago
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM