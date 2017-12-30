Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 30 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Fresh cold wave to grip Pakistan from New Year

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 30, 2017

KARACHI: A new cold wave will grip Sindh, northern Balochistan and the rest of the country starting next week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Mohammad Hanif told Geo News that a fresh system of cold winds will prevail all over the country from new year's day and onwards.

The cold winds will especially affect northern parts of Balochistan, taking temperatures below freezing point in Quetta and surrounding areas. The winds will also prevail over Sindh, Punjab and northern Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

Fog Alert

Due to mostly dry weather expected in Punjab, the plain areas will experience fog daily for the next 10 days, the official said, advising motorists to exercise caution while driving on the Motorway in foggy conditions.

Next 24-hours 

Mainly cold and dry weather is has been forecast for most parts of the country during over the next 24 hours. Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours, the Met Office said.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperatures were recorded in Astore (-09°C), Gupis (-07°C), Quetta, Kalam, Hunza (-06°C), Gilgit (-05°C), Dir, Skardu (-04°C).

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM