Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 30 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Support FATA Youth Jirga, movement to merge tribal areas with KP: Bilawal

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 30, 2017

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said he supports FATA Youth Jirga and its movement to merge the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). 

The PPP scion added, in a video released, that his party has always struggled for the rights of the people from the tribal areas. 

"Pakistan Peoples Party has always struggled for the rights of the people from the tribal areas and I support the movement to merge FATA with KP and stand with the FATA Youth Jirga and always will," said the PPP chairman. 

In the video, Bilawal further says that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto made sincere efforts to merge the tribals areas and Benazir Bhutto made PPP's special FATA committee. 

"She even went to the Supreme court to get the tribal people their rights."

Earlier in December, the FATA Supreme Council held a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and presented its stance to maintain a separate identity.

The matter of FATA's merger with KP was left unresolved after the meeting. However, the tribal areas' supreme council and the government agreed to continue deliberations on the matter.

The issue of FATA's merger with KP is one of the pending matters for the incumbent government and has dominated the political discourse of the country in recent weeks.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has conditionally agreed to support the proposal of FATA's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that further consultations for the FATA Reforms Bill will continue to be held.

“We will continue to hold discussions with the government over FATA Reforms Bill,” Rehman had said, adding that additional meetings with the military leadership will not be required.

"We presented our stance to them which was to gain the approval of the FATA supreme council," he said.

More than 500 tribal elders had held a grand jirga on December 14 and rejected the possible merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The elders, hailing from the tribal areas, were of the opinion that FATA should be given the status of a separate province.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also recently assured delegations from FATA that the Pakistan Army fully supports mainstreaming of the region in line with aspirations of tribal brothers.

General Bajwa had said he valued the views of the tribal delegations regarding the future of FATA. He added that achievements through sacrifices of brave residents of FATA are being consolidated while the country transitions from relative stability to enduring peace.

The recommendations to bring the tribal areas at par with the rest of the country were approved by the federal cabinet on March 2 but the matter has been delayed since then.

The KP Assembly had adopted a resolution on December 14, 2016 in favour of merging FATA with KP with the aim of rehabilitating and reconstructing the infrastructure including roads, communications, power lines, water supply, education and health facilities.



Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Updated 6 hours ago
Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Updated 8 hours ago
Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

 Updated 8 hours ago
Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM