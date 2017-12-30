Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Dec 30 2017
By
REUTERS

Man with explosives takes 11 hostages in Ukraine

By
REUTERS

Saturday Dec 30, 2017

Photo of Ukrainian police/ file

KIEV: A man believed to be strapped with explosives has taken nine adults and two children hostage in a post office in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, police said on Saturday.

The unidentified man is calm, has not made any demands and is in regular contact with police via the telephones of the hostages, regional police chief Oleg Bekh told 112 news channel.

Television footage showed police and parked police cars outside a two story white-and-yellow building in the northeastern city. The area has been closed off to traffic.

“We are trying to do everything to maintain communication with him and to do everything that is necessary to ensure the people are released,” Bekh said.

The man in the post office was concerned about the recent prisoner exchange between the Ukrainian authorities and pro-Russian separatists and thought more prisoners should have been released, Bekh said, adding police did not know what he wanted.

Ukraine and the separatists swapped hundreds of prisoners on Wednesday in the biggest such exchange since the outbreak of a conflict in the eastern Donbass region that has killed more than 10,000 people.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Pope, in year-end message, says 2017 was marred by war and lies

Pope, in year-end message, says 2017 was marred by war and lies

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Multiple' deputies injured in Colorado shooting, sheriff says

'Multiple' deputies injured in Colorado shooting, sheriff says

 Updated 6 hours ago
Bright lights of Times Square beckon, even on a frigid New Year's Eve

Bright lights of Times Square beckon, even on a frigid New Year's Eve

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ukraine hostages freed after police storm post office

Ukraine hostages freed after police storm post office

 Updated 8 hours ago
Russia indicts St Petersburg blast suspect on terrorism charges: investigators

Russia indicts St Petersburg blast suspect on terrorism charges: investigators

 Updated 8 hours ago
Four Indian soldiers killed in IoK attack

Four Indian soldiers killed in IoK attack

 Updated 9 hours ago
Six dead as seaplane crashes into Sydney river ahead of New Year celebrations

Six dead as seaplane crashes into Sydney river ahead of New Year celebrations

 Updated 9 hours ago
Tamil film star to enter politics in India's 'Detroit'

Tamil film star to enter politics in India's 'Detroit'

 Updated 10 hours ago
15 dead in suicide attack on Afghan funeral: officials

15 dead in suicide attack on Afghan funeral: officials

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM