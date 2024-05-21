One killed, many hurt as severe turbulence hit London-Singapore flight

Singapore Airlines working with Thai authorities to provide medical assistance to passengers. — BBC

One person was killed while several others were injured in a Singapore Airlines flight from London that experienced severe turbulence on Tuesday.

The Boeing 777-300ER carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew was bound for Singapore was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 08:00 GMT.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline said in a statement.

The airline also said that it was working with Thai authorities to provide medical assistance to passengers of Flight SQ 321, and was sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.

According to the BBC, Thai authorities have despatched ambulances and emergency teams to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The details about the nature of the turbulence are still unclear.

Flights often experience some turbulence regularly and are usually not quite concerning but severe incidents like this are rare.

Sometimes turbulence can be predicted — and pilots are known to radio to each other to give advanced warnings — but it can also come out of nowhere.

Even though it is a weather phenomenon, turbulence can happen anywhere and in any condition.