WATCH: Donald Trump's video gives reference to Adolf Hitler's party

Donald Trump, a Republican presumptive candidate for the White House race and the rival of Democrat Joe Biden, released a video Monday that resembled Adolf Hitler’s legislative assembly, according to ABC News.



The video was uploaded on the Truth Social account of the former president projecting what would happen if Donald Trump is reelected to the Oval Office after the November 2024 elections, with references to fake newspaper articles.

Trump’s video showed a narrator reading the imaginary headlines of the newspaper detailing the occurrences after the reelection of the Republican, “Economy Booms!” and “Border is closed”.

Under a prominent headline, "WHAT'S NEXT FOR AMERICA?" there is another small headline that reads: "INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED DRIVEN BY THE CREATION OF A UNIFIED REICH."

The hypothetical news clippings showed that he won the elections and now in the future, America under Trump is progressing.

A statement from Trump's campaign, quoted by ABC News said that it was not a campaign video but reposted by a staffer who did not see the word.

"This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court," Karoline Leavitt, the campaign press secretary, said in a statement.

The clip was uploaded when the 77-year-old was in New York City facing the hush money trial.