Repairs begin on Libyan oil pipeline damaged by blast

BENGHAZI: Repairs were carried out on Saturday on a Libyan oil pipeline badly damaged by an explosion four days earlier, an engineer said.

The explosion on Tuesday — about 130 kilometres (80 miles) south of the Es Sider terminal — reduced output by an estimated 70,000-100,000 barrels per day (BPD), according to the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

A picture sent to Reuters by the engineer — who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media — showed workers attending to a stretch of exposed pipeline.

Other photos posted online showed a new section of pipe being lowered into the ground by a digger.



The work on Saturday would be followed by testing, the engineer said. It was not clear how long it would take for production to be restored.

Waha Oil Co — which operates the pipeline — has described the cause of the explosion as a “terrorist attack”, without giving any details.