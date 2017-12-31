Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Dec 31 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Lodhran by-poll: Ali Tareen summoned on Jan 4 for scrutiny of papers

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

PTI's candidate for NA-154, Ali Tareen, submits his nomination papers. Photo: Geo News 

LODHRAN: The returning officer (RO) for NA-154 has issued summons to candidates of the Feb 12 by-election for scrutiny of their nomination papers.

According to details, a total of 14 candidates are contesting the by-poll, being held after the Supreme Court-ordered disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Jahangir Tareen. 

Officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan said that Shafique Arain, Sajid Inam, Nafeez Ahmed and Mirza Ali Beg’s nomination papers have already been approved.

The RO said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's candidate Ameer Baloch has been summoned on January 3 and Ali on Jan 4. 

The RO added that the scrutiny will conclude on Jan 5 after which objections against nomination papers can be filed until Jan 9. 

Ali, the son of Jahangir Tareen, submitted his nomination papers on Thursday.

Jahangir Tareen's son submits nomination papers for NA-154

Ali Tareen will be contesting on Feb 12 against the son of his father's electoral rival, Siddique Baloch, in the Lodhran by-poll

Jahangir, formerly the PTI's general secretary, lost his seat earlier this month when he was disqualified by the Supreme Court for not being 'honest' and 'truthful' as per Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

Ali, a foreign-educated businessman, entrepreneur and social worker based in Lahore and Lodhran, posted on Twitter on Thursday that becoming an MNA was never part of his plan but he made the decision following the "request" of the people of Lodhran.

Interestingly, Ali's main contender will be Ameer, whose father, Siddique Baloch, is Jahangir Tareen's main rival in the constituency. 

In the May 2013 general elections, Siddique defeated Jahangir in NA-154 by a margin of 10,000 votes.

However, Siddique was disqualified in August 2015 for possessing a fake degree and Jahangir then bagged the seat after defeating Siddique, who was later allowed to contest the by-poll, with a margin of around 35,000 votes.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM