health
Sunday Dec 31 2017
Influenza claims three more lives in Multan, death toll rises to 12

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

MULTAN: Three people including a woman diagnosed with seasonal influenza virus passed away in Multan on Sunday, taking the recent death toll from the disease to 12, according to Punjab Health Department's Spokesman Dr Atta-ur-Rehman.

A health department spokesperson informed that the deceased female patient belonged to Khanewal.

In December, those who lost lives to the seasonal influenza included six female and six male patients.

Up till now, 40 suspected patients have been brought to Multan's Nishtar Hospital. There are 17 patients under treatment at the hospital, while 23 cases have been confirmed for the disease.

Earlier, the Punjab health department informed that as many as 18 people have been diagnosed with influenza in Punjab.

On Saturday, four people in Multan died after contracting seasonal influenza.

Patients who died after contracting seasonal influenza were already suffering from another disease, said the Punjab Health Department Spokesperson in Multan Dr Attaur Rehman.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing. Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are susceptible to the disease.

CM Punjab takes notice

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif had taken notice of the spread of influenza in the province Sunday morning, a day after four people died of the viral illness in Multan.

Shehbaz directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for the prevention of influenza and advised them to organise awareness campaign regarding the illness.


