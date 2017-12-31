Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 31 2017
GEO NEWS

United Nations secretary general issues 'red alert' as 2018 approaches

GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged for the need of global unity in his message on New Year. Photo: file
 

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged for the need of global unity in his message on New Year.

The secretary-general shared: “When I took office one year ago, I appealed for 2017 to be a year for peace. Unfortunately – in fundamental ways, the world has gone in reverse. On New Year’s Day 2018, I am not issuing an appeal. I am issuing an alert -- a red alert for our world.”

He further said, “Conflicts have deepened and new dangers have emerged. Global anxieties about nuclear weapons are the highest since the Cold War. Climate change is moving faster than we are. Inequalities are growing. We see horrific violations of human rights. Nationalism and xenophobia are on the rise.”

The only way to counter these challenges is to work together, he stressed. “As we begin 2018, I call for unity,” he said, adding “I truly believe we can make our world more safe and secure. We can settle conflicts, overcome hatred and defend shared values. But we can only do that.” together.

“I urge leaders everywhere to make this New Year’s resolution: Narrow the gaps. Bridge the divides. Rebuild trust by bringing people together around common goals. Unity is the path. Our future depends on it.”

Towards the end, the secretary-general added, “ I wish you peace and health in 2018. Thank you. Shokran. Xie Xie. Merci. Spasiba. Gracias. Obrigado.”

