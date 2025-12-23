New Epstein files dump contains multiple Trump references

US President Donald Trump takes questions from journalists after announcing the US Navy’s new Golden Fleet initiative, unveiling a new class of warships, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, US, December 22, 2025. — AFP

A new batch of files released on Tuesday by the US government in relation to the notorious late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contains numerous references to Donald Trump, including documents detailing flights he took on his then close friend's private jet.

The Justice Department swiftly issued a statement defending the 79-year-old Republican president.

"Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," the Justice Department said on X, without specifying which allegations were false.

"If they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already," the department said.

Epstein cultivated a wide circle of powerful friends, including Trump, and was alleged to have run an underage sex trafficking ring before his 2019 death in jail.

Trump, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, fought for months to prevent release of the vast trove of documents collected during years of investigations into the disgraced financier.

A rebellion inside Trump's Republican Party forced him to sign off on a law mandating release of all the documents. The extraordinary move reflected intense political pressure to address what many Americans, including Trump's own supporters, have long suspected to be a cover-up.

A first batch was made public last Friday amid fierce criticism that the Justice Department was deliberately slow-walking the release and excluding any references to Trump.

The latest slew of documents contains 8,000 files, including hundreds of videos or audio recordings. This includes surveillance footage from August 2019, the month Epstein was found dead in his jail cell — and declared to have committed suicide.

Private jet trips

Trump was friends for years with Epstein and the two of them were photographed together at parties.

The Republican has given different accounts of how he ended their relationship.

He has said they fell out when Epstein "stole" young women working in the spa at his Florida golf club. He also says he threw Epstein out of his Florida golf club for being "a creep."

An email discussing a purported photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump on Steve Bannon's phone is shown in this image released by the Department of Justice, December 23, 2025. — Reuters

But despite Trump's repeated claims that he was not close to Epstein, there is considerable evidence to the contrary.

The latest documents include a January 2020 note from New York federal prosecutors who were investigating Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxell, detailing Trump's repeated travel on the financier's private jet.

It says "records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump travelled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)."

Some of the references to Trump in the documents are impossible to verify and there are no indications of criminal behaviour.

One is in a handwritten letter attributed to Epstein and written from jail to Larry Nassar, the former US gymnastics doctor who was imprisoned over rampant abuse of female athletes.

An email discussing Jeffrey Epstein's private jet flight records mentioned Donald Trump in this image released by the Department of Justice, on December 23, 2025. Reuters

The letter has Epstein purportedly complaining to Nassar that they were incarcerated while the "president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to 'grab snatch.'"

On Monday, Trump again said he didn't approve of the file dumps, saying innocent people would be tarnished.

"Everybody was friendly with this guy," he told reporters.

Delays

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has blamed delays in releasing the files on the need to redact the identities of Epstein's more than 1,000 victims from the hundreds of thousands of documents and photos in the government's possession.

The co-sponsors of the bill requiring release of the files — Ro Khanna, a Democrat, and Thomas Massie, a Republican — threatened over the weekend to bring contempt of Congress charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi for failing to comply.

The tranche of materials released on Friday included photographs of former Democratic president Bill Clinton and other famous names, such as pop stars Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson, who were in Epstein's social circle.

Clinton urged the Justice Department to release any materials in the files related to the former president, saying he had nothing to hide.

Maxwell, Epstein's associate and former girlfriend, remains the only person convicted in connection with his crimes.