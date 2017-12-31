Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 31 2017
GEO NEWS

Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

ISLAMABAD: The government revised prices of petroleum products on Sunday increasing the price of petrol by Rs4.6 per litre.

PM's advisor on finance, Miftah Ismail, announced revised rates of petroleum products. The new rate of petrol would be Rs81.53 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs3.96, after which it would be available at Rs89.91 per litre.

The price of light diesel has also been increased by Rs6.25 taking it to Rs58.37 per litre.

The highest increase was recorded in price of kerosene oil i.e. Rs6.79, taking it to Rs64.30 per litre.

Ismail said the prices were increasing in the international market as well, yet the rates of petroleum products were lesser in Pakistan compared to India, Bangladesh and Turkey.

He said PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved increase in prices on the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The revised prices will take effect from 12am tonight.

