'Multiple' deputies injured in Colorado shooting, sheriff says

Police reaching at a site of shooting- Reuters/file photo

NEW YORK: “Multiple” sheriff’s deputies were injured on Sunday morning after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance near Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The injured deputies were responding to a call of shots fired in a residential area in Douglas County, about 10 miles south of Denver, around 6 a.m. local time. At least one deputy was injured, said Jason Blanchard, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The total number of injured and the severity of the injuries was not immediately known.

“No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries,” one Tweet read.

Authorities had no information about a suspect or suspects and residents of the area were instructed to shelter in place.