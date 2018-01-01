Zero - Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of new movie

Screengrab from Zero trailer

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and revealed the title of his new movie Zero which is directed Aanand L Rai.

Khan also treated fans to a teaser trailer for the movie in which he is playing a little person.



Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh had tweeted that he would be sharing the name of the movie.



The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. This is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai.



Shah Rukh Khan who is known as the King of Bollywood is looking to bounce back from a year where he failed to deliver a blockbuster hit. 2018 releases for Khan Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal were only moderately successful.